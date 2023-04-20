Left Menu

Tech protectionism would risk new Dark Age, says UK's Hunt

"In the end, the thing that makes you competitive is the quality of your ideas not the amount of your subsidies," he said. Hunt also said it was not possible for countries to opt out of the race to develop artificial intelligence.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2023 00:23 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 00:23 IST
Tech protectionism would risk new Dark Age, says UK's Hunt

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday that Western countries and their allies should avoid the temptation to put up protectionist trade barriers in an attempt to gain an edge in technology. "The strategic choice the world faces is now do we all say 'we're going to do this on our own,' and go back to protectionism, which would bring global growth back into the Dark Ages?," Hunt told an event hosted by Politico.

"Or do we recognise the benefits of free trade and say that, amongst friends and allies and people who share democratic values, we're going to build up resilient supply chains that we know will weather any global storms that we face?" Britain has expressed concern about U.S. subsidies that would favour investment in industries such as clean energy in the United States and which have prompted the European Union to develop similar measures.

Hunt said Britain would remain competitive on innovation. "In the end, the thing that makes you competitive is the quality of your ideas not the amount of your subsidies," he said.

Hunt also said it was not possible for countries to opt out of the race to develop artificial intelligence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023