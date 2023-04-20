Judge to rule on Congress' subpoena in Trump case 'promptly'
Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2023 00:41 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 00:41 IST
NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) -
A federal judge on Wednesday said she would rule "promptly" on the Manhattan district attorney's request to block a congressional subpoena for testimony of a former prosecutor in the probe that resulted in criminal charges against former U.S. President Donald Trump.
