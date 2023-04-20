Cuba's parliament ratifies President Díaz-Canel for new term

Cuba's National Assembly ratified President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Wednesday for a new five-year term, in a decision to maintain continuity as the island faces a deep economic crisis. More than 400 representatives to the assembly who were ratified by voters in March took office early Wednesday and then convened the chamber to elect the government's leadership and the president.

In his new term, Díaz-Canel must deal with soaring inflation and national shortages in food, medicine and energy as Cuba faces continued tough US sanctions, as well as discontent among the population expressed in part through record rates of emigration to the US and elsewhere.

