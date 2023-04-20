Russian foreign minister Lavrov visits Nicaragua's Ortega

Left Menu

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 20-04-2023 03:52 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 03:52 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met Wednesday with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, and the two commiserated about US sanctions. The United States announced new sanctions Wednesday against three Nicaraguan judges who stripped 222 exiled opponents of their nationality. Ortega told Lavrov that his government isn't concerned.

"We already have hundreds of officials under sanctions ... this doesn't cause them any concern or fear anymore," Ortega said. Lavrov responded that "sanctioned people in Russia take it as a recognition of their effectiveness" in defending Russian interests. Lavrov's remarks were translated from Russian to Spanish by a government-provided translator. The two did not appear to initially discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In recent years, Ortega's government has essentially arrested all domestic political opponents as well as priests and a bishop. On Feb 9, Ortega's government released 222 opposition figures from prison and deported them, saying their Nicaraguan citizenship would be revoked and their property confiscated. Rights groups say that is an example of banishment, a violation of international norms. Lavrov began his tour of Latin America on Monday with a stop in Brazil, where the administration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is seeking to simultaneously develop ties with China, Europe and the US while keeping an open door to Russia. During a visit to Dubai, Lula said that Russia and Ukraine share responsibility for the war.

