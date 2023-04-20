Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Kansas City homeowner pleads not guilty to assault in shooting of Black teen

An 84-year-old white man charged in the shooting and wounding of a Black teenager who mistakenly walked up to the man's house in Kansas City pleaded not guilty to felony charges on Wednesday during his first court appearance in the case. Andrew Lester would face a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted of first-degree assault, as charged, for shooting Ralph Yarl, 16, on the doorstep of his suburban home last Thursday night. He also was charged with armed criminal action, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Three Alabama teens charged with murder in 'Sweet 16' party shooting

Three Alabama teenagers have been taken into custody and charged with murder in last week's shooting at a "Sweet 16" birthday party that left four dead and 32 wounded, state police said on Wednesday. Two suspects - Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16 - both from Tuskegee, were arrested on Tuesday night and charged with four counts of reckless murder, Sergeant Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said during a news conference.

Trump 'wishes' to attend rape accuser's trial ... but he may not

Donald Trump wants to attend next week's trial involving the writer E. Jean Carroll, who has accused him of rape, but may not because of security issues the former U.S. president's appearance would cause, his lawyer said on Wednesday. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan federal court, Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina said that while Trump "wishes to appear at trial," the judge should instruct jurors not to hold it against him if he stays away.

US watchdog employee sent consumer data to personal email account

A former employee at the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) sent confidential records relating to hundreds of thousands of consumers and several financial institutions to their personal email account, the agency said on Wednesday. The bureau found personally identifiable information relating to customers of seven institutions that had been forwarded by a staffer who is no longer employed at the CFPB, it said in a statement.

Trump racks up Florida endorsements in blow to DeSantis

Donald Trump continued to rack up endorsements in Florida for his presidential campaign on Wednesday, outmaneuvering the state's Governor Ron DeSantis on his home turf. Vern Buchanan, co-chair of the state's congressional delegation became the eighth Florida lawmaker to come out in support of the former president, announcing his endorsement on Wednesday, hours after a personal call from Trump.

Ex-prosecutor in Trump probe ordered to testify before US Congress panel

A former prosecutor who once led the Manhattan district attorney's criminal investigation into former U.S. President Donald Trump must testify before a congressional committee, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat whose office's investigation led to a grand jury indicting Trump in the first criminal charges against a former president, last week sued Republican Representative Jim Jordan to block a subpoena for testimony from the former prosecutor, Mark Pomerantz.

Republican McCarthy unveils plan to lift US debt ceiling, cut spending

Republican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday unveiled a plan to raise the nation's debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion and cut federal spending by three times that amount, laying out an opening position in what is likely to be a tense partisan debate over government borrowing. McCarthy's proposal, which he unveiled on the floor of the House of Representatives, would cut the total amount of domestic and military spending to 2022 levels and cap growth at 1% annually in years to come. It would not touch retirement and health programs that are projected to expand dramatically as the population ages.

US Supreme Court extends block on abortion pill curbs until Friday

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Wednesday extended by two days a temporary block on limits set by lower courts on access to the abortion pill mifepristone in a challenge by anti-abortion groups to the drug's federal regulatory approval. The decision to keep the matter on hold gives the justices a bit more time to consider requests by President Joe Biden's administration and the pill's manufacturer Danco Laboratories to block an April 7 preliminary injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas that would greatly limit the availability of mifepristone while the litigation proceeds.

U.S. Treasury's tax deadline day take totals $129.8 billion -statement

The U.S. Treasury brought in $129.82 billion in total tax receipts on Tuesday, the annual tax filing deadline, compared with $75.53 billion a day earlier, the department's daily financial statement showed on Wednesday. The collections brought total deposits into the Treasury General Account at the Federal Reserve to $283.53 billion on Tuesday, with a closing balance of $252.55 billion after withdrawals.

Biden set for summit with top fundraisers ahead of expected re-election campaign -sources

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to meet top potential donors for his planned re-election campaign next week, according to two people with direct knowledge of the plans. The effort to organize prospective financial backers comes as Biden aides have ramped up planning for the long-expected launch of the president's bid for a second, four-year term in 2024. Last week, Biden said he would launch his campaign "relatively soon."

