2002 Gujarat riots: Special Court to pronounce verdict today in Naroda Gam case

Eleven persons were killed in communal violence in Naroda Gam area of Ahmedabad city on February 28, 2002, during a 'bandh' called to protest the Godhra train burning a day before in which 58 passengers, returning from Ayodhya, were killed.

ANI | Updated: 20-04-2023 07:32 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 07:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Ahmedabad will pronounce its verdict today in the Naroda Gam case in which former BJP MLA Maya Kodnani and several other right-wing leaders are among the accused involved in the killing of 11 people from the minority community during the 2002 post-Godhra riots. Eleven persons were killed in communal violence in Naroda Gam area of Ahmedabad city on February 28, 2002, during a 'bandh' called to protest the Godhra train burning a day before in which 58 passengers, returning from Ayodhya, were killed.

Along with Kodnani, other prominent accused are former Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi and Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Jaydeep Patel. On April 16, the court of principal sessions Judge SK Baxi had fixed April 20 as the date for the verdict in the case and had also directed the accused to remain present in the court.

Notably, all the accused in the case are currently out on bail. Out of the total 86 accused in the case, 18 died in the intervening period. Around 182 prosecution witnesses were examined during the trial. Apart from rioting and murder, Kodnani, 67, has also been charged with criminal conspiracy and attempted murder in the Naroda Gam case.

It is pertinent to note that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also appeared as a defence witness for Kodnani in September 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

