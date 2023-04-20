Congress releases list of 40-star campaigners for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll
The Congress party on Wednesday, announced the list of its 40-star campaigners for the by-elections in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party on Wednesday announced the list of its 40-star campaigners for the by-elections in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat. Among the prominent Congress names included in the list are Ambika Soni, Pratap Singh Bajwa, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Gourav Vallabh, former Punjab chief minister Charanjeet Singh Channi and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.
Himachal Pradesh Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, Minister Vikramaditya Singh and leader Imran Pratapgarhi were other big names on the list. The election commission has scheduled the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bye-election on May 10, and counting will be done on May 12.
Earlier in the day, the Congress party had also released the list of 40-star campaigners for the Karnataka Assembly elections. Several Congress top guns and heavyweights, including AICC chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and national president Mallikarjun Kharge, featured in the party's list of star campaigners.
Although, the list also included the name of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, a notable absentee was Sachin Gehlot. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Himachal Pradesh
- Rajasthan
- Rahul Gandhi
- Charanjeet Singh Channi
- Ashok Gehlot
- Vikramaditya Singh
- Congress
- Jalandhar Lok Sabha
- Sachin Gehlot
- Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
- Navjot Singh Sidhu
- Punjab
- Amarinder Singh Raja Warring
- Ambika Soni
- Imran Pratapgarhi
- CM Mukesh Agnihotri
- Gourav Vallabh
- Mallikarjun Kharge
- Lok Sabha
- Sonia Gandhi
ALSO READ
BJP submitting breach of privilege notice against Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh
Modi govt talks lot about democracy but does not walk the talk: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
Govt's intention was to get Budget Session washed out, I condemn this attitude: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
Something is fishy that is why govt not agreeing to order JPC probe into Adani issue: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to hold meeting in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi likely to attend