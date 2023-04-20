Left Menu

BJP announces candidates for remaining two seats, Eshwarappa's son misses out on ticket

The ruling BJP in Karnataka has released its fourth list, naming candidates for remaining two constituencies- Shivamogga and Manvi. In Shivamogga, the party on Wednesday gave the ticket to Channabasappa, while denying it to sitting MLA and senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappas family.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-04-2023 09:10 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 09:10 IST
BJP announces candidates for remaining two seats, Eshwarappa's son misses out on ticket
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling BJP in Karnataka has released its fourth list, naming candidates for remaining two constituencies- Shivamogga and Manvi. In Shivamogga, the party on Wednesday gave the ticket to Channabasappa, while denying it to sitting MLA and senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa's family. Eshwarappa, a former Deputy Chief Minister, had recently conveyed to the party's central leadership his wish to retire from electoral politics, and had requested it to not consider fielding him in the Assembly polls from Shivamogga. The five-time MLA from the constituency, however, is said to have sought the ticket for his son K E Kantesh, from the segment. Senior BJP leader and MLC Ayanur Manjunath, who too was an aspirant from Shivamogga, quit the party earlier on Wednesday, and joined JD(S). He is now the JD(S) candidate from the Assembly segment. From Manvi, a ST reserve constituency, the party has fielded B V Nayak. With the announcement of this list, the BJP has announced candidates for all the 224 Assembly segments in the state. April 20 is the last day for filing of nominations. Voting will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will be on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023