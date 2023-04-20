Left Menu

Hong Kong bishop hopes for closer ties with Beijing diocese

Hong Kongs Roman Catholic bishop said in a historic trip to Beijing that he hopes the dioceses of the two cities will have more exchanges and cooperation, local media reported on Thursday amid signs of Sino-Vatican strains.Bishop Stephen Chow made the remarks during a Mass that was also attended by his counterpart in Beijing, Hong Kongs public broadcaster RTHK said.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 20-04-2023 10:38 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 10:34 IST
Hong Kong bishop hopes for closer ties with Beijing diocese
Bishop Stephen Chow Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong's Roman Catholic bishop said in a historic trip to Beijing that he hopes the dioceses of the two cities will have more exchanges and cooperation, local media reported on Thursday amid signs of Sino-Vatican strains.

Bishop Stephen Chow made the remarks during a Mass that was also attended by his counterpart in Beijing, Hong Kong's public broadcaster RTHK said. Chow later told reporters he was encouraged to visit other dioceses.

“I hope that this is not the last time,'' Chow said.

His five-day trip is the first visit to Beijing by Hong Kong's bishop in nearly three decades and came two weeks after Vatican News, the news portal of the Holy See, reported that China had unilaterally appointed a new bishop to Shanghai.

China's ruling Communist Party closely controls organised religion, which it sees as a potential threat to its monopoly on power. People are allowed to worship in institutions that abide by party rules.

Some Christians have set up underground churches, which are considered illegal and harassed by authorities.

The Vatican and China signed a provisional agreement over the appointment of bishops in 2018, a breakthrough on an issue that stymied diplomatic relations for decades and aggravated a split among Chinese Catholics.

The agreement on Catholic bishops has been renewed twice, most recently in October for two more years.

But a feud broke out a month later over the installation of an auxiliary bishop in Jiangxi province, which the Vatican does not recognize as a diocese.

The deal has been harshly criticized by Hong Kong Cardinal Joseph Zen.

Another local broadcaster, i-Cable News, quoted Chow as saying his trip was mainly about exchanges between dioceses, so they did not talk much on the issue of China and the Vatican.

After the Thursday Mass, some churchgoers in Beijing told local media they welcomed more exchanges between the two dioceses.

Chow, who was named by Pope Francis as Hong Kong's bishop in 2021, began his trip Monday and joined a prayer session at a church that evening.

On Wednesday, he visited the tomb of Matteo Ricci, one of the first Jesuits to live in China, who died in Beijing in 1610, RTHK reported. The visit was invited by his Beijing counterpart.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023