"Congress infamous for its lies": BJP's Mahesh Tenginkai slams Siddaramaiah over remarks on JP Nadda

Mahesh Tenginkai, who has been fielded by the BJP from Karnataka's Hubballi Dharwad Central Assembly Constituency, to contest in the upcoming elections, on Thursday slammed Congress over its remarks against BJP chief JP Nadda and said that the grand old party is "infamous for its lies" and creating a divide among people. Tenginkai's reaction comes after Congress leader Siddaramaiah hit out at BJP chief JP Nadda over his "Karnataka should not be devoid of Modi Ji's blessings" statement which the latter made during an election rally in Shiggaon on Wednesday.

"I urge you all to make the 'Lotus' win, make the BJP win! Karnataka should not be devoid of Modi Ji's blessings and it should never remain behind in the race towards development. This, you all must ensure by choosing only 'Lotus'," Nadda had said. Taking on the BJP chief, Siddaramaiah and Jairam Ramesh had condemned the remark stating that PM Modi is not God to bless anyone.

"In democracy, people decide the fate of the candidates & the elected representatives can serve them. @narendramodi is not God to bless anyone. I condemn the statement of @JPNadda about @narendramodi's blessings on Karnataka. Looks like he needs lessons on democracy. All states are equal & have same rights according to the Constitution. There is no space for dictatorship in democracy," he tweeted. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP leaders of being 'desperate'.

"Desperation has now taken hold of the PM and his brigade. Naddaji is reflecting this despair. Expect more such statements as reality begins to sink in," he tweeted. Slamming both leaders, BJP Hubballi Dharwad Central Assembly candidate Mahesh Tenginkai who replaced Jagadish Shettar on the seat said that the Congress leaders always tell lies and are "disruptive forces" in society.

"Congress is infamous for its lies. They always speak lies. If there is any disruptive force in society, it is Congress. They create a divide among religions. The people are talking about development under PM Modi and CM Bommai. Congress does not have anything to show. We will return to power in Karnataka with the majority," Tenginkai said while speaking to ANI. "It should be seen what Siddaramaiah has said. Who has incited violence? People of the world believe in PM Modi. If Siddaramaiah feels bad, then let it be. This is why Congress leaders are saying this," he added.

Tenginkai filed his nomination from the seat on April 18 after his name was announced by the party in the third list. Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. (ANI)

