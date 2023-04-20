India doing its duty by hosting Global Buddhist Summit, it will boost cultural ties, say Union ministers

India being the birthplace of Buddhism is ''doing its duty'' by hosting the Global Buddhist Summit which will help in strengthening its cultural and diplomatic ties with other countries, Union ministers said on Thursday.

The two-day summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the presence of venerable Buddhist monks from various parts of the world at the event makes ''us feel the presence of Lord Buddha''.

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said 170 delegates from 30 countries apart from India are taking part in the mega event. The delegates include eminent Buddhist monks, scholars, ambassadors and diplomats, he said.

''This first Global Buddhist Summit is being held by the Government of India under the leadership of Prine Minister Narendra Modi. The theme is 'Responses to Contemporary Challenges from Philosophy to Praxis'.

''During the course of the summit, discussions will be held on peace, environment, morality, health, sustainability, among other topics,'' Reddy said.

Five exhibitions are also being organised as part of the Summit, he said, adding, ''The Global Buddhist Summit will help in strengthening cultural and diplomatic ties with other countries.'' The event is being hosted in the national capital from April 20-21 by the Union Ministry of Culture along with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC).

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said he was fortunate to attend the summit and shared with the audience that he has been associated with the IBC since its inception.

''India is the birthplace of Buddhism. By hosting this summit, India is not only doing its duty, but it is also showing the way forward,'' he said.

''May the pure Dhamma endure for a long time,'' Rijiju added.

Prime Minister Modi felicitated the venerable monks present on the dais before starting his address.

Delegates from Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam and Russia, among others, will attend the event, IBC's Director General Abhijit Halder said on Monday.

He said the conference was first envisioned in 2020 but could not take place at the time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then it was difficult to bring together top monks from various countries at one time in one place, he added.

