Assembly scuffle: LoP flays Legislature Secretariat's notices to his personal staff

Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan on Thursday lashed out at the state Legislature Secretariat for issuing show-cause notices to some of his personal staff in connection with the alleged shooting of the video of the recent scuffle in the Assembly complex. Alleging it was a bid to intimidate and threaten the Congress-led opposition, he further charged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was the brain behind the move. He said the Legislature Secretariat did not have the guts to issue notices to the staff members of the ministers and CPI(M)-led ruling front MLAs despite having evidence that they had recorded the video of the scuffle in their mobile phones. ''The low-ranking officials in the Secretariat have served notice even to the personal staff of the Leader of Opposition. The notice contains wrong names and designations. It was even sent in the name of non-existent staff,'' he alleged. Accusing the Legislature Secretariat of handling the issue with grave negligence, Satheesan sought the immediate intervention of Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer in the matter. The LoP also said necessary legal action would be taken on the issue after consulting with the UDF coalition partners. The Assembly complex had witnessed unprecedented scenes in March when a section of opposition UDF legislators who marched to the office of Speaker Shamseer, accusing him of being biased in the House, got into a scuffle with House marshals. At least four Opposition MLAs and seven Watch-and-Ward staff who were injured in the exchange had sought treatment at various hospitals. Besides the personal staff of LoP, similar show cause notices were served to some media organisations by the state Legislature Secretariat for shooting video of the scuffle.

