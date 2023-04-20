Left Menu

Pakistan's foreign minister to attend SCO meet in India - ANI

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 20-04-2023 13:20 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 13:16 IST
Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (File image) Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) foreign ministers meeting on May 4-5 in India, ANI news reported on Thursday, citing Pakistan's foreign ministry.

The SCO is a regional political and security bloc whose members include Russia, China, India and Pakistan. The foreign ministers meeting will be held in the western Indian coastal state of Goa, ANI reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

