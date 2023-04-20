Pakistan's foreign minister to attend SCO meet in India - ANI

Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) foreign ministers meeting on May 4-5 in India, ANI news reported on Thursday, citing Pakistan's foreign ministry.

The SCO is a regional political and security bloc whose members include Russia, China, India and Pakistan. The foreign ministers meeting will be held in the western Indian coastal state of Goa, ANI reported.

