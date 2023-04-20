Pakistan's foreign minister to attend SCO meet in India - ANI
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 20-04-2023 13:20 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 13:16 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) foreign ministers meeting on May 4-5 in India, ANI news reported on Thursday, citing Pakistan's foreign ministry.
The SCO is a regional political and security bloc whose members include Russia, China, India and Pakistan. The foreign ministers meeting will be held in the western Indian coastal state of Goa, ANI reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zardari
- Russia
- Indian
- Cooperation Organisation's
- Pakistan
- India
- Bilawal Bhutto
- China
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pakistan's terrified Sikh community fears for its safety
Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif calls for submission of reference against SC judges after Punjab poll verdict
Parties must adhere to rulings of Supreme Court: US Congressman over Pakistan's Punjab election delay case
Chinese national detained in Pakistan for possessing firearms
Trump legal woes likely to go beyond 2024; cannot be saved by a presidential pardon, says Indian-American attorney