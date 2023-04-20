Left Menu

BJP's Lingayat leaders raise "Lingayat CM" pitch to counter Congress narrative

He Pradhan said he would convey our feelings on the need for Lingayat-CM to the high-command.When a reporter again asked about the Congress narrative branding the BJP as anti-Lingayats, the Chief Minister sought to counter him You want to keep the issue alive In the last 50 years since 1967, the Congress has not made a Lingayat a Chief Minister except for the nine-month tenure of Veerendra Patil, Bommai said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-04-2023 13:19 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 13:19 IST
BJP's Lingayat leaders raise "Lingayat CM" pitch to counter Congress narrative
  • Country:
  • India

Lingayat leaders of the BJP have raised the pitch for unleashing the ''Lingayat CM'' campaign in poll-bound Karnataka to counter the Congress' narrative to brand the ruling party as ''anti-Lingayat''.

The politically influential Lingayat community forms about 17 per cent of the State's population, mostly in northern parts of the State which the BJP counts as its strong vote-base.

Senior Lingayat leaders Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi quit the BJP over denial of ticket to contest in the May 10 Assembly elections and joined the Congress. The ruling party has been on a damage control mode since then with the Congress accusing it of doing ''injustice'' to Lingayats and being ''anti-Lingayat''.

Lingayat leaders from the BJP met at the residence of Karnataka BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday evening, where there were suggestions for countering the Congress narrative by projecting that the next CM would be from the community in the event of the party coming to power.

On Thursday, responding to questions from reporters, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai confirmed that the meeting decided to strongly counter the ''misinformation'' being spread by the Congress on ''some issues.'' ''There were some suggestions (on 'Lingayat-CM). Dharmendra Pradhan (the Union Minister who is the Karnataka election in-charge of the BJP) was also there. He (Pradhan) said he would convey our feelings (on the need for Lingayat-CM) to the high-command''.

When a reporter again asked about the Congress narrative branding the BJP as ''anti-Lingayats'', the Chief Minister sought to counter him: ''You want to keep the issue alive?'' In the last 50 years since 1967, the Congress has not made a Lingayat a Chief Minister except for the nine-month tenure of Veerendra Patil, Bommai said. ''Don't ask this question again'', he told the reporter.

There were several instances of how the Congress treated senior Lingayat leaders, the Chief Minister said, adding that people would not forget how the Congress tried to break the community (demanding a separate religious status to the community) to create a ''vote bank'' five years ago.

''There is respect, honour and opportunity for all in the BJP,'' Bommai said and alleged that the Congress ''cheated'' Dalits, Lingayats and Backward Classes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023