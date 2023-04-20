Goa: Ponda town to be developed as part of ‘Dakshin Kashi’ circuit, says minister

The Ponda taluka in Goa which has many ancient temples will be developed as a part of the circuit promoting the concept of 'Dakshin Kashi', said state tourism minister Rohan Khaunte on Thursday.

Talking to reporters at Ponda, Khaunte said his department is promoting spiritual tourism by highlighting the concept of Dakshin Kashi considering that the Ponda town has a cluster of archaeologically important temples.

Dakshin Kashi, or the 'Kashi of the South', is a pilgrimage circuit that covers various sacred sites and temples.

"Tourism department will include Ponda town, temples around Ponda, and the famous Tambdi Surla temple in the Dakshin Kashi circuit," he said.

Khaunte said that the state government is giving importance to spiritual and wellness tourism as an important segment of the industry.

