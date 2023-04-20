Left Menu

"Will continue to avail all options,'" Jairam Ramesh after Surat Court order on Rahul Gandhi

"We will continue to avail all options still available to us under the law. @DrAMSinghvi will brief the media on Rahul Gandhi's appeal at 4 pm," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

ANI | Updated: 20-04-2023 15:21 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 15:21 IST
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday reacted over the dismissal of the application of Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 criminal defamation case by the Surat Court and said, we will continue to avail all options. "We will continue to avail all options still available to us under the law. @DrAMSinghvi will brief the media on Rahul Gandhi's appeal at 4 pm," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya hit out at Rahul Gandhi and said, "Surat Court rejects Rahul Gandhi's application seeking a stay on his conviction in the 2019 defamation case on the 'Modi surname' remark." "Despite having insulted the OBC community, calling them all 'chor', Rahul, shamefully remains defiant... His arrogant attitude reeks of entitlement," he tweeted.

A Surat court on Thursday dismissed the application filed by Rahul Gandhi in which the Congress leader had sought a stay on his conviction in the 2019 criminal defamation case on the 'Modi surname' remark. Former Wayanad MP will now have to appeal in Gujarat High Court or Supreme Court against the Surat court's order.

Earlier on April 3, the Surat Sessions Court granted bail to the Congress leader, who had filed an appeal following his conviction in the case. While granting bail to the former MP, the court also issued notices to complainant Purnesh Modi and the state government on the Congress leader's plea for a stay on his conviction. It heard both parties and then reserved the order for April 20.

Rahul Gandhi was a Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad but was disqualified after a lower court in Surat sentenced him to two years in jail on March 23 under sections 499 and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in a case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Purnesh Modi. The case pertained to a remark Rahul Gandhi made using the surname 'Modi' while addressing a campaign event ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

At a rally in Karnataka's Kolar in April 2019, Rahul, in a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?". Following his conviction, Rahul was disqualified as an MP on March 24, as per a Supreme Court ruling in 2013. Under the ruling, any MP or MLA is automatically disqualified if convicted and sentenced to two years or more. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

