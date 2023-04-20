Left Menu

UK PM Sunak receives Raab bullying report, considers response - spokesperson

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2023 16:45 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 16:32 IST
Rishi Sunak
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has received an independent report into allegations of bullying against Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and is considering his response, Sunak's spokesperson said on Thursday.

The spokesperson said that Sunak wished to publish his response as soon as possible, but did not say if that would be on Thursday.

