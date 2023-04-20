UK PM Sunak considering bullying report into his deputy Raab - spokesperson

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has received an independent report into allegations of bullying against Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and is considering his response, Sunak's spokesperson said on Thursday.

The review was requested by Raab in November following formal complaints about his behaviour by government officials, and lawyer Adam Tolley was appointed by Sunak to lead an independent investigation. "The prime minister has received the report from Adam Tolley the independent investigator. He received the findings this morning. He is considering those findings," Sunak's spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that Sunak wished to publish his response as soon as possible, but did not say if that would be on Thursday.

