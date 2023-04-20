Left Menu

UK PM Sunak considers bullying report into his deputy Raab

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has received an independent report into allegations of bullying against Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and is considering his response, Sunak's spokesperson said on Thursday. The allegations against his ally could result in the third departure of a senior government minister over their personal conduct since Sunak entered Downing Street in October, and would hinder his efforts to revive his Conservative Party's polling fortunes ahead of a national election expected next year.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2023 17:28 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 16:55 IST
UK PM Sunak considers bullying report into his deputy Raab
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has received an independent report into allegations of bullying against Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and is considering his response, Sunak's spokesperson said on Thursday.

The allegations against his ally could result in the third departure of a senior government minister over their personal conduct since Sunak entered Downing Street in October, and would hinder his efforts to revive his Conservative Party's polling fortunes ahead of a national election expected next year. The review was requested by Raab himself in November following formal complaints about his behaviour by government officials, and lawyer Adam Tolley was appointed by Sunak to lead an independent investigation.

Raab has promised to resign if the allegations were upheld. "The prime minister has received the report from Adam Tolley the independent investigator. He received the findings this morning. He is considering those findings," Sunak's spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that Sunak wished to publish his response as soon as possible, but did not say if that would be on Thursday. Raab, who is also justice minister, has said he was confident he had behaved professionally throughout, while Sunak initially defended his deputy when the reports surfaced, saying he did not recognise allegations that Raab had bullied staff.

Sunak promised after he became prime minister last year to create a government of "integrity, professionalism, and accountability" following the scandal-ridden tenure of Boris Johnson and the chaotic economic policies that brought down Liz Truss after less than two months. Another senior minister, Gavin Williamson, was forced to resign after bullying allegations in November, and Sunak sacked Conservative Party chair Nadhim Zahawi in January after he was found to have broken the ministerial code over his openness about his tax affairs.

Sunak is facing his own investigation by parliament's standards watchdog into his behaviour over whether he properly declared his wife's shareholding in a childcare company which stands to benefit from new government policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023