EU presidency warns against Bosnian Serb secession threats

The European Union on Thursday warned against secessionist threats by Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic and laws limiting media freedom and LGBT rights that could undermine Bosnia's progress towards joining the 27-member bloc. Bosnia was granted the status of EU candidate in mid-December, a decision prompted by fears that instability created by the war in Ukraine could spread to the volatile Western Balkans region.

"Renewed threats of secession coming from Republika Srpska are unacceptable, groundless and contribute to a climate of distrust and tension at the time of crisis in Europe when what is needed is stability and cooperation," Tobias Billstroem, the foreign minister of Sweden, which currently holds the EU presidency, told reporters in Sarajevo. Hopes of Bosnian EU membership rose after a national government was formed following October's general election promising to implement outstanding reforms required by the EU.

But Milorad Dodik, the Serb Republic nationalist president, has intensified his secessionist rhetoric and proposed legislation that would curtail media and personal freedoms, such as criminalising defamation, clamping down on foreign-funded non-governmental organisations and banning LGBT organisations from educational institutions. "The EU is deeply concerned by recent steps by Republika Srpska," said Billstroem, adding that if the draft laws were adopted, it "would be a step backwards for Bosnia-Herzegovina's European path".

Billstroem emphasised that Bosnia was expected to align with EU common foreign and security policy, including on relevant restrictive measures against Russia. Pro-Russian Dodik maintains that Bosnia should remain neutral with regards to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and opposes any sanctions against Russia.

Bosnia comprises two autonomous regions, the Serb Republic and the Bosniak-Croat Federation. Russia has denounced the decision to grant Bosnia EU candidate status, saying it is part of a Western push to impose its policies on the Western Balkan countries.

