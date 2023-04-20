Over 40 kg gold seized from Tarikere constituency in poll-bound Karnataka

The Election Commission has seized over 40 kilograms of gold and more than 20 kg silver with a combined worth of Rs 23.51 crore in Tarikere Assembly constituency in Chikkamagaluru district ahead of elections in Karnataka next month, the poll body said on Thursday.

The EC's flying surveillance teams confiscated 40.59 kg gold and 20.7 kg silver in the Assembly segment in the poll-bound state.

Enforcement agencies have made seizures totalling nearly Rs 240 crore in Karnataka since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force on March 29, when the poll schedule was announced.

The total seizures (Rs 239.52 crore) include cash (Rs 80 crore), liquor (Rs 48 crore), gold and silver (Rs 78 crore), freebies (Rs 19 crore) and drugs/narcotics (Rs 16 crore), the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer said.

As many as 1,714 FIRs have been booked with regard to the seizures.

It was noted that the seizures before the announcement of the Assembly polls totalled about Rs 58 crore (March 9 to March 27 period).

Voting will take place on May 10 and counting of votes is scheduled on May 13.

