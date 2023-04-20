Left Menu

Over 40 kg gold seized from Tarikere constituency in poll-bound Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-04-2023 17:58 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 17:58 IST
Over 40 kg gold seized from Tarikere constituency in poll-bound Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has seized over 40 kilograms of gold and more than 20 kg silver with a combined worth of Rs 23.51 crore in Tarikere Assembly constituency in Chikkamagaluru district ahead of elections in Karnataka next month, the poll body said on Thursday.

The EC's flying surveillance teams confiscated 40.59 kg gold and 20.7 kg silver in the Assembly segment in the poll-bound state.

Enforcement agencies have made seizures totalling nearly Rs 240 crore in Karnataka since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force on March 29, when the poll schedule was announced.

The total seizures (Rs 239.52 crore) include cash (Rs 80 crore), liquor (Rs 48 crore), gold and silver (Rs 78 crore), freebies (Rs 19 crore) and drugs/narcotics (Rs 16 crore), the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer said.

As many as 1,714 FIRs have been booked with regard to the seizures.

It was noted that the seizures before the announcement of the Assembly polls totalled about Rs 58 crore (March 9 to March 27 period).

Voting will take place on May 10 and counting of votes is scheduled on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023