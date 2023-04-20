Gujarat court acquits all 67 accused, including ex-BJP minister Kodnani, in 2002 Naroda Gam riots case
- Country:
- India
A special court in Gujarat on Thursday acquitted all the 67 accused, including former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Maya Kodnani, in the 2002 Naroda Gam riots case in which 11 people were killed.
The Ahmedabad-based court of S K Baxi, special judge for SIT cases, acquitted all the accused in one of the major post-Godhra riots cases which was probed by a Supreme-Court appointed Special Investigation Team.
Those acquitted include Kodnani, former VHP leader Jaydeep Patel and ex-Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi.
There were a total of 86 accused in the case, of which 18 died during pendency of the trial, while one was discharged earlier by the court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BSF nabs Pakistani national trying to enter India via Gujarat
BSF apprehends Pakistani infiltrator at international border in Gujarat
Minister Vaishnaw informs status of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail progress in Parliament
Gujarat: PM Modi to attend inaugural ceremony of 'Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam' in Somnath on April 17
NCERT textbook row: Reference to Gujarat riots dropped from class 11 Sociology book