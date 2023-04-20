Left Menu

Assam, Arunachal sign agreement on border dispute in presence of Amit Shah

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here in the national capital in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to resolve the long pending border dispute along the boundaries of both northeastern states.

ANI | Updated: 20-04-2023 18:19 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 18:19 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Arunachal Pradesh CM Prema Khandu . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here in the national capital in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to resolve the long pending border dispute along the boundaries of both northeastern states. The MoU was signed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Prema Khandu.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Shah said, "The signing of an agreement for the settlement of an inter-state boundary dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh is a very big achievement. Today, we have crossed the milestone for the establishment of a developed, peaceful and conflict-free northeast." The Assam cabinet on Wednesday approved the recommendations given by 12 Regional Committees formed by the state government to resolve the decades-long border dispute issue with Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier in March 2022, Assam and Meghalaya governments had signed a historic agreement here in the national capital to resolve their 50-year-old pending border dispute. The agreement was signed between Assam and Meghalaya two months after a draft resolution was submitted by the chief ministers of the two states to Amit Shah on January 31 for examination and consideration by the MHA.

The governments of Assam and Meghalaya had come up with a draft resolution to resolve their border disputes in six of the 12 "areas of difference" along the boundary. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

