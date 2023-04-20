Ex-prosecutor in New York Trump probe wins delay to congressional deposition
Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 18:52 IST
Mark Pomerantz, the former prosecutor who once led the Manhattan district attorney's criminal inquiry into former U.S. president Donald Trump, on Thursday won a delay to his deposition before a Republican-led congressional committee, court records showed.
