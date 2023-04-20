Left Menu

Brazil's govt to support congressional inquiry into Jan. 8 riots -minister

Updated: 20-04-2023 18:56 IST
Brazil's Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre Padilha said on Thursday the government will support a congressional inquiry into the Jan. 8 anti-democratic riots, in which supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings.

That represents a change of stance by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Siva's administration, which so far had been opposing the inquiry to avoid shifting political focus away from its economic measures.

Padilha, however, told reporters the government would now support the inquiry as a way to clear things up after Lula's top national security adviser, General Marcos Goncalves Dias, resigned amid a scandal related to the aide's presence during the storming of government buildings in the capital.

