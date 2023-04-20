Left Menu

We are Upper House, but Lok Sabha is elder brother: RS Chairman Dhankhar

While Rajya Sabha is the House of Elders, Lok Sabha is the elder brother as it gets to decide who will be the prime minister and also holds the key to the treasury, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Thursday.Dhankhar made the remark at an event to celebrate the Rajya Sabha Day here.

While Rajya Sabha is the House of Elders, Lok Sabha is the ''elder brother'' as it gets to decide who will be the prime minister and also holds the key to the treasury, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Thursday.

Dhankhar made the remark at an event to celebrate the Rajya Sabha Day here. Dhankhar, who is also the Rajya Sabha Chairman, cited provisions of the Constitution to say Parliament comprises the President, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

''We are one. At times, things come up -- Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha. This is what happened in Lok Sabha, this is what happened in Rajya Sabha ... employees. We are the House of Elders, we are the upper house. But they (Lok Sabha) are the elder brother,'' he said, while pointing towards the Lok Sabha Secretary General.

''Who'll be the prime minister of the country, they get to decide. They hold the key to the treasury (the Consolidated Fund of India),'' he said.

He also praised Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, saying he is matchless.

Dhankhar said the roles of the two Houses have been decided by the framers of the Constitution.

Rajya Sabha came into being on April 3, 1952. Its first sitting was held on May 13, 1952.

Speaking during the event on Thursday, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh said Parliament is an organic body which has to change with changing times.

Dhankhar suggested that Rajya Sabha employees tour various parts of the country in groups for which the secretariat will offer help.

