Left Menu

India's need for water increasing, likely to surpass 1500 bn cu m by 2050: Shekhawat

We are also the fastest growing economy in the world and our need for water is also increasing, he said.Underlining that water-bearing capacity has to be increased, Shekhawat said while the countrys present requirement of water stands at 1,100 billion cubic metres, it is likely to exceed the 1,500 billion cubic metre-mark by 2050.The minister highlighted that the BJP-led central government concentrated on the last mile saturation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 20:14 IST
India's need for water increasing, likely to surpass 1500 bn cu m by 2050: Shekhawat
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said India's need for water is increasing with its growing population and economy and is likely to exceed the 1,500 billion cubic metre-mark by 2050. The Jal Shakti minister was speaking at the 16th Civil Services Day.

''We have become the most populated country in the world though the official figures are yet to come out. We are also the fastest growing economy in the world and our need for water is also increasing,'' he said.

Underlining that water-bearing capacity has to be increased, Shekhawat said while the country's present requirement of water stands at 1,100 billion cubic metres, it is likely to exceed the 1,500 billion cubic metre-mark by 2050.

The minister highlighted that the BJP-led central government concentrated on the last mile saturation. ''But achieving last mile saturation needed a lot of work and bureaucrats played a very important role in fulfilling India's target set under the Jal Jeevan mission,'' he said, adding, ''This government gave freedom to bureaucrats to work freely".

Shekhawat added that development work done by India has inspired the whole world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
2
FEATURE-With AI drones and data, Tunisia's start-ups battle water crisis

FEATURE-With AI drones and data, Tunisia's start-ups battle water crisis

 Global
3
Government determined to build a local steel sector

Government determined to build a local steel sector

South Africa
4
J-K: Kathua school gets facelift after Class 3 student's video appeal to PM goes viral

J-K: Kathua school gets facelift after Class 3 student's video appeal to PM ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023