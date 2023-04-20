Surat court's order dismissing Rahul's plea 'fallacious', 'unsustainable': Cong, says will move HC; BJP hails verdict as 'victory' of people

A Surat sessions court order rejecting Rahul Gandhi's appeal for a stay on his conviction in a defamation case is ''devoid of valid, sustainable legal reasoning'' and seems to have been ''overshadowed'' by the high office of the Prime Minister, Congress alleged on Thursday, while the BJP termed the order as a ''slap on the Gandhi family's arrogance'' and ''victory'' of the people.

The Congress also said it will ''very shortly'' move the High Court against the verdict, which it claimed was ''fallacious'' and contrary to the basic elementary principles of law.

The Surat Court of additional sessions judge R P Mogera on Thursday rejected Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction. If allowed, the stay could have paved the way for his reinstatement as a Member of Parliament (MP).

''A most unfortunate and unsustainable legal decision of the magistrate has been upheld in an even more unsustainable and erroneous judgement of the Sessions court given today. The conviction has been upheld contrary to all basic elementary principles of law,'' Congress senior spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi told reporters at a press conference.

The judge has said ''the appellate has insulted and humiliated Mr Modi, the Prime Minister'', and then he mentioned ''other 13 crore members of the Modi community'', Singhvi noted. ''It is clear that his entire decision is overshadowed and negatively influenced that Modi has been defamed but he has forgotten that Modi ji is not a complainant...So clearly unfortunately he is influenced by the high office of the prime minister, forgetting that the PM is not the complainant,'' Singhvi said. He said he will be moving the High Court to challenge the order.

Sources said that Singhvi, himself a noted lawyer, is likely to appear before the High Court in Gujarat while challenging the Sessions court order against Rahul Gandhi's conviction. Hailing the court verdict against Rahul Gandhi, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the judgement is a ''victory'' of the judiciary and the people.

Hitting out at the Congress, he said the court's decision is ''a blow'' to the arrogance of the Gandhi family, ''especially Rahul Gandhi.'' ''It's a slap on the Gandhi family's arrogance...Gandhi family had thought that they could get away after abusing backward classes. But that did not happen,'' Patra claimed.

The court's decision proves that the law is equal for everyone, he said at a press conference here.

''This is the victory of the common people of India and the backward classes. This is also a huge victory of the judiciary,'' the BJP spokesperson said, adding, ''There is a festive atmosphere in the country.'' Patra alleged that the Congress was ''mobilising its ecosystem'' after Gandhi's conviction in the case last month ''to carry out a movement against the judiciary and even got statements issued against India''.

''The Congress ecosystem created an atmosphere that there was bias against Gandhi in the trial court judgment,'' the BJP spokesperson alleged.

Slamming the Congress for raising questions on Gandhi's conviction, Patra said, ''Judiciary today said no matter how much pressure politics you resort to, we won't buckle.'' ''Today, two entities have been defeated. One is the arrogance of the Gandhi family and the entire ecosystem which comes out on the streets in defence of the Gandhi family. This ecosystem includes some very big people in the country and abroad who swiftly come out in defence of the Gandhi family's arrogance,'' Patra said.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said Rahul Gandhi still has time to seek an apology from the nation. His conviction in the case proves that the Congress dynast intentionally insulted the OBC community of India in the name of abusing and attacking PM Modi, he alleged.

Reacting to the court's decision, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti lashed out at the BJP, saying it is a ''black day'' for Indian democracy.

''Today is a black day in the democratic history of the country, which takes pride in being the mother of democracy. The way Rahul Gandhi is being treated shows that BJP wants to end democracy. They want to establish a one-party system -- The BJP 'Rashtra' -- by sidelining the Constitution,'' she told reporters near Srinagar.

Singhvi alleged that the court verdict would be challenged in higher courts as it was not as per legal provisions and said the court has cited verdicts of the Supreme Court in cases like an attempt to murder or even murders.

He said ''We respect all courts and we have the High Court and Supreme Court. We have several grounds to challenge the judgement. We will move the high court in the very near future.'' ''We are confident that superior courts with the constitutional power of judicial review, namely the High Court and the Supreme Court, have the power and will set right the legal errors found in these two judgements. We are clear that the judgement is devoid of valid sustainable legal reasoning,'' he asserted.

Singhvi said the one-line remark of Rahul Gandhi in a two-and-a-half page speech ''has been from inception distorted completely out of recognition to serve the narrow ends of motivated complainants, that has been hardly interpreted in the sessions court judgement and what little has been said is a complete distortion, legally erroneous''.

Attacking the BJP, he said, its speed and zeal to act after the original magistrate's order depicts their lightning speed. ''They are motivated by political animosity,'' he said and referred to notices served on Rahul Gandhi, including to vacate the official residence.

''The whole of India now sees the BJP... encashing the entire OBC community for narrow, cheap political games'', he claimed.

''The voice of Rahul Gandhi is not to be silenced in the manner in which the BJP thinks it can do,'' Singhvi said, adding that clearly, these pressure tactics are intended to silence his ''strong, fearless voice'' on issues of misgovernance, on corruption, on the Adani row.

The 52-year-old Congress leader was elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala in 2019. He was disqualified a day after the lower court sentenced him to two years in jail on March 23 in connection with the case filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)