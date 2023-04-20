U.S. Treasury's Yellen says she will visit Beijing at 'appropriate time'
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 21:01 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she intends to travel to Beijing "at the appropriate time" for a substantive dialogue with her new Chinese government to lay the groundwork for responsibly managing the U.S.-China economic relationship.
Yellen made the remark during a major policy speech on the Biden administration's approach to China. A U.S. Treasury spokesperson declined to comment on possible timing for a visit to Beijing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- U.S. Treasury
- Chinese
- Beijing
- Biden
- Yellen
- U.S.-China
- Janet Yellen
- Treasury
- China
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jill Biden accepts tulip named for her by the Netherlands
Trudeau and Biden call on Russia to release WSJ reporter
Jill Biden keeps 'EGGucation' theme for Easter Egg Roll
Biden report on Afghanistan blames Trump for degraded US operations
Biden administration releases summary of reports on Afghanistan withdrawal