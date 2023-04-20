U.S. Treasury's Yellen says she will visit Beijing at 'appropriate time'

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she intends to travel to Beijing "at the appropriate time" for a substantive dialogue with her new Chinese government to lay the groundwork for responsibly managing the U.S.-China economic relationship.

Yellen made the remark during a major policy speech on the Biden administration's approach to China. A U.S. Treasury spokesperson declined to comment on possible timing for a visit to Beijing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)