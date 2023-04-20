West Bengal: TMC to launch special campaign ahead of Panchayat polls

In the run-up to the upcoming Panchayat elections in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) will launch a two-month long campaign 'Trinamooley Nabajowar' to reach out to people, said party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday. The campaign will be launched on April 25.

"TMC will launch a two-month campaign- 'Trinamooley Nabajowar'- on April 25. Through this public outreach campaign, we want to know about the problems being faced by the people. As part of the campaign, people will select party candidates for the upcoming panchayat polls," said Banerjee in Kolkata. The West Bengal Panchayat polls are likely to be conducted in May and June. Now, ahead of the panchayat elections in the State, the ruling TMC and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Opposition are levelling allegations of malpractice against each other.

West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of supporting the "culprits" facing corruption charges.Adhikari also said that he will "expose" the three-time Bengal CM and give a "befitting reply" on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Suvendu Adhikari said, "Yeh Darr Mujhe Achha Laga! Shameful that you used the same demeaning words 'Kimbhut Kimakar' in my reference as you had earlier used in regards to Hon'ble PM. For making the call to Delhi, you used a landline. I'd expose you in due time. Wait for my befitting reply tomorrow".

Further hitting out at the Chief Minister, the BJP leader called Mamata, the "Queen Bee of the corruption hive". "Your MLAs got arrested as they were submerged in corruption. Glad that your facade of "Zero Tolerance" is coming off. You're defending the culprits and once again voicing your support for those who were recruited illegally. Shame on you. You're the Queen Bee of the Corruption Hive," Adhikari said in another tweet.

The BJP leader further claimed that TMC came to power in 2011, only because he was the in-charge of several crucial districts of the state. "You know why you keep repeating Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, Malda, Medinipur; because in your subconscious mind, you know that you grabbed power in 2011 because I was in charge of these districts. Your worthless Bhaipo was nowhere in the scene and was launched only after July 2011," he said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the other hand slammed BJP-led Centre and said that the BJP will not be winning the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Addressing a press conference, she said, "BJP is in power. That's why they do whatever they want. But they don't understand power is temporary, chair may come and go but democracy will continue forever. The Constitution will continue forever, there may be some amendments. But this Constitution cannot be bulldozed. That's why they (BJP) will not win the upcoming 2024 election".

Mamata added, "In 2024, BJP will not come to power. In 2021, in the Bengal elections, they said '200 paar' but in Delhi (2024 polls) they won't reach 200". (ANI)

