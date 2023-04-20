Uganda's president to send anti-gay law back to parliament- ruling party
Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni will send an anti-gay bill back to parliament for amendments, the country's ruling party chief whip said on Thursday.
Human rights activists and the U.S. government say the bill is among the harshest pieces of legislation penalising sexual minorities anywhere in the world.
