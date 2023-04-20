Left Menu

Uganda's president to send anti-gay law back to parliament- ruling party

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 22:01 IST
Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni will send an anti-gay bill back to parliament for amendments, the country's ruling party chief whip said on Thursday.

Human rights activists and the U.S. government say the bill is among the harshest pieces of legislation penalising sexual minorities anywhere in the world.

