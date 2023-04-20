Biden to speak to Macron later on Thursday, White House says
Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 23:12 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden plans to speak with French President Emmanuel Macron by phone on Thursday, the White House said.
The conversation takes place a week after Macron raised eyebrows in Washington by saying during a trip to Beijing that the European Union needed to reduce dependency on the United States.
