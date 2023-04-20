Need for Healthcare sector to reduce contribution to climate change: Union Minister Parshottam Rupala

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala on Thursday said that there is a need for the Healthcare sector to reduce its contribution to climate change and strengthen surveillance of animal-linked diseases to prevent health emergencies. "While delivering the inaugural address at a side event of the 2nd G20 Health Working Group meeting "Addressing the Challenges of Climate Change and Health: One Earth, One Family, One Future, Parshottam Rupala emphasized the importance of a 'One Health' approach that recognizes the linkages between human, animal, and environmental health. He reiterated the Prime Minister's message that despite geographical boundaries, all humanity is part of the same cosmos," the press release said.

"Minister Rupala emphasized the need for the health sector, including animal health, to reduce its contribution to climate change and strengthen surveillance of animal-linked diseases to prevent health emergencies from emerging. He stressed that strengthening animal health and implementing a One Health approach can help prevent and control zoonotic diseases, which have significant impacts on animal welfare, economic productivity, and human health," it added. On the occasion, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said that there is an interconnectedness of various challenges such as climate change, healthcare, and poverty.

He further mentioned that India has made significant progress in the healthcare sector and has become the pharmacy of the world. "The G20 India Sherpa mentioned that India has made significant progress in the healthcare sector and has become the pharmacy of the world, with digital initiatives like telemedicine and teleconsultations being sustainable solutions for a climate-resilient healthcare model. India's digital initiatives like telemedicine and teleconsultations are sustainable solutions for a climate resilient healthcare model," it mentioned.

"Rajesh K Singh, Union Secretary, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, highlighted the potential of India's Animal Pandemic Preparedness Initiative in ensuring timely surveillance of zoonotic diseases. Lav Agarwal, Additional Secretary, Health Ministry, emphasized the need for a 'One Health' approach to mitigate the effects of climate change and holistically address the linkages between climate change and health," it added. The event was attended by senior officials of the Union Government, including ADB India country director Takeo Konishi, ADB Chief Sector Officer Sungsup Ra and other dignitaries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)