Biden to speak to Macron on Thursday, White House says

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to speak with French President Emmanuel Macron by phone on Thursday, the White House said, a week after Macron said the European Union needed to reduce dependency on the United States.

The conversation is taking place after Macron raised eyebrows in Washington with his remarks after a state visit to Beijing. In an interview with Politico and daily Les Echos, Macron indicated Europe should avoid being drawn into a conflict over Taiwan and should focus on “strategic autonomy” independent from both the United States and China.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby, who announced the phone call would take place, did not give details of what would be discussed. Biden spoke earlier in the day to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the White House said China was a key topic. They reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

"The two leaders discussed President von der Leyen’s recent trip to Beijing and their shared commitment to upholding the rules-based international order, human rights, and fair trade practices," a White House statement said.

