Left Menu

Biden to speak to Macron on Thursday, White House says

Biden spoke earlier in the day to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the White House said China was a key topic.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2023 23:49 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 23:30 IST
Biden to speak to Macron on Thursday, White House says
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to speak with French President Emmanuel Macron by phone on Thursday, the White House said, a week after Macron said the European Union needed to reduce dependency on the United States.

The conversation is taking place after Macron raised eyebrows in Washington with his remarks after a state visit to Beijing. In an interview with Politico and daily Les Echos, Macron indicated Europe should avoid being drawn into a conflict over Taiwan and should focus on “strategic autonomy” independent from both the United States and China.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby, who announced the phone call would take place, did not give details of what would be discussed. Biden spoke earlier in the day to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the White House said China was a key topic. They reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

"The two leaders discussed President von der Leyen’s recent trip to Beijing and their shared commitment to upholding the rules-based international order, human rights, and fair trade practices," a White House statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
2
FEATURE-With AI drones and data, Tunisia's start-ups battle water crisis

FEATURE-With AI drones and data, Tunisia's start-ups battle water crisis

 Global
3
Government determined to build a local steel sector

Government determined to build a local steel sector

South Africa
4
J-K: Kathua school gets facelift after Class 3 student's video appeal to PM goes viral

J-K: Kathua school gets facelift after Class 3 student's video appeal to PM ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023