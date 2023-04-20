White House says no determination on Wagner being 'foreign terrorist' group

The United States has made no determination the Russian private military Wagner Group is a "foreign terrorist organization" despite its ongoing actions in Ukraine, White House spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We've made no such determination, and I have nothing for you to preview for you on that," Kirby told reporters at a White House briefing.

He added the paramilitary group was continuing to try to take control of the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, and was continuing to "throw a lot of prisoner bodies at that fight."

