India, Thailand review defence ties during 8th Defence Dialogue in Bangkok

The 8th India-Thailand Defence Dialogue was held in Bangkok on Thursday. The meeting was co-chaired by the Special Secretary, Ministry of Defence, India Nivedita Shukla Verma and Deputy Permanent Secretary for Defence, Thailand General Nuchit Sribunsong. During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction at the ongoing defence cooperation between the two countries.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the progress on various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives was reviewed. The co-chairs identified means to enhance existing areas of collaboration, especially in the field of the defence industry, maritime security and multinational cooperation. Thailand expressed confidence in the capability of the Indian defence industry. The two chairs also articulated steps in the direction of emerging areas of cooperation and issues pertaining to global commons.

During the visit, the Special Secretary also called on Permanent Secretary for Defence of the Ministry of Defence, Thailand General Sanitchanog Sangkachantra. (ANI)

