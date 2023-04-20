Left Menu

India, Thailand review defence ties during 8th Defence Dialogue in Bangkok

The 8th India-Thailand Defence Dialogue was held in Bangkok on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 20-04-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 23:41 IST
India, Thailand review defence ties during 8th Defence Dialogue in Bangkok
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 8th India-Thailand Defence Dialogue was held in Bangkok on Thursday. The meeting was co-chaired by the Special Secretary, Ministry of Defence, India Nivedita Shukla Verma and Deputy Permanent Secretary for Defence, Thailand General Nuchit Sribunsong. During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction at the ongoing defence cooperation between the two countries.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the progress on various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives was reviewed. The co-chairs identified means to enhance existing areas of collaboration, especially in the field of the defence industry, maritime security and multinational cooperation. Thailand expressed confidence in the capability of the Indian defence industry. The two chairs also articulated steps in the direction of emerging areas of cooperation and issues pertaining to global commons.

During the visit, the Special Secretary also called on Permanent Secretary for Defence of the Ministry of Defence, Thailand General Sanitchanog Sangkachantra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
2
FEATURE-With AI drones and data, Tunisia's start-ups battle water crisis

FEATURE-With AI drones and data, Tunisia's start-ups battle water crisis

 Global
3
Government determined to build a local steel sector

Government determined to build a local steel sector

South Africa
4
J-K: Kathua school gets facelift after Class 3 student's video appeal to PM goes viral

J-K: Kathua school gets facelift after Class 3 student's video appeal to PM ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023