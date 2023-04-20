LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Lawyers for Peruvian ex-president Toledo try to block extradition

The latest in Latin American politics today:

Lawyers for Peruvian ex-president Toledo try to block extradition in US court WASHINGTON - Lawyers for Peru's former President Alejandro Toledo filed for an emergency stay in a U.S. federal court on Thursday to block his extradition to the South American country, where he faces corruption charges.

The lawyers argued in their early morning filing that a stay of his detention and extradition was "necessary to avoid imminent and irreparable harm of an erroneous deprivation of liberty, and possibly also life" if he is extradited by the Friday deadline set by a judge in California. PAHO in early talks with Japan's Takeda over dengue vaccine prices

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is in preliminary talks with Japanese drugmaker Takeda over potential orders of its dengue vaccine, PAHO's director said on Thursday, though it has yet to decide whether it will recommend the shot. "The data is really very impressive," PAHO Director Jarbas Barbosa told a news conference, citing a study that found Takeda's recently developed QDENGA shot prevented 61% of dengue infections and 85% of severe cases.

Brazil's government to back congressional inquiry into Jan. 8 riots, minister says BRASILIA - Brazil's Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre Padilha said on Thursday the government will support a congressional inquiry into the Jan. 8 anti-democratic riots, in which supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings.

The announcement represents a shift by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Siva's administration, which so far had been opposing the inquiry to avoid shifting political focus away from its economic measures. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; Editing by Paul Simao)

