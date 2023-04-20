"Adani tried to reach me, I have nothing to discuss with him," says Mahua Moitra

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday said that businessman Gautam Adani tried to reach her but on one on one basis she has nothing to discuss with him. In this regard, she took to Twitter and said," Adani tried utmost to get to me and few others through his friends/wheeler-dealers. He couldn't even find the door, let alone get past it. I have nothing to discuss on a 1:1 basis with Adani. I firmly believe till govt takes action no politician should engage with this man".

Earlier today on Twitter, TMC MP shared a media report of Gautam Adani meeting with the NCP leader Sharad Pawar and stated that we can only hope that NCP has the good sense to put country before old relationships. "Adani hamaam mein to saare hi nange hai. I have no fear of taking on Great Marathas. Can only hope they have the good sense to put country before old relationships. And no, my tweet is not anti-opposition unity. Rather it is pro-public interest," TMC MP tweeted.

Also Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday wrote a letter to the SEBI chairman seeking details that the market regulator had initiated against some of the companies of the Adani group. The member of Parliament on Thursday said in her tweet, "My letter to SEBI Chairperson, reminding her once again, after my letter dated Feb 3, 2023, that investigation SEBI began in some of the Adani Group companies in 2021 still awaits a closure report. It is only fair the investors know the outcome".

Earlier On March 2, the Supreme Court set up an expert committee amid the controversy arising out of a report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research on the Adani Group. It directed SEBI to investigate whether there has been a violation of Section 19 of SEBI rules and any manipulation of stock prices. (ANI)

