Biden, Macron discuss French leader's trip to Beijing -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2023 00:23 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 00:18 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden, in a call with Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, discussed the French leader's recent trip to China and reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, the White House said in a statement.
Biden and Macron also reiterated their support for Ukraine, it said.
