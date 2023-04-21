Biden says more can be done to deepen cooperation between US, Colombia

U.S. President Joe Biden, meeting with his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro in Washington on Thursday, said more could be done to deepen cooperation between the two countries and that they were working on combating drug trafficking.

Petro urged a move toward a carbon-free economy, one of his top campaign promises. Colombia's top exports are oil and coal.

