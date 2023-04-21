Milk and lemon juice don't mix: Raje on allegations of collusion with Gehlot

BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Thursday rejected allegations of collusion with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as a lie, and said milk and lemon juice do not go together.

A lie is being spread as part of a conspiracy, the former chief minister told reporters at the Jambheshwar temple in Suratgarh town of Sriganganagar district.

''Can milk and lemon juice ever mix,'' she asked.

Without taking any name, Raje said some people don't find peace without making false allegations.

Last week, while announcing his day-long fast against inaction of the Ashok Gehlot government over alleged cases of corruption during the previous BJP rule, Pilot had said the Congress government should take action or else people would assume that there is a collusion.

Raje said many people have been conspiring against her and spreading the lie that ''they are in collusion''. How is it possible to collude with those whose ideologies and principles do not match with hers, Raje asked.

