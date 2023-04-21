Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump rape accuser set for her day in court

Donald Trump is already the first former American president to face criminal charges. Jurors are expected to soon decide in an unrelated civil case whether he lied about committing rape. A trial is scheduled to begin on April 25 in one of former Elle magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll's two lawsuits against Trump over his denials that he raped her in the mid-1990s.

Two more suspects arrested in Alabama 'Sweet 16' shooting

Authorities in Alabama on Thursday said they had made two more arrests in connection with last week's shooting at a "Sweet 16" birthday party that left four people dead and 32 others wounded. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a written statement that Willie George Brown Jr., 19, of Auburn, and Johnny Letron Brown, 20, of Tuskegee, were both arrested on Thursday, bringing the total number of suspects arrested to five.

Republican-led ban on transgender student athletes passes US House, moves to Senate

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a Republican bill intended to ban transgender women and girls from competing in women's and girls' school sports, delivering at least a short-term victory to social conservatives. The House passed the measure by 219-203 but it has little chance of passing the Democratic-controlled Senate. President Joe Biden has also voiced his opposition to the bill, calling it discriminatory, and has vowed to veto it if needed.

Trump ally Lindell ordered to pay $5 million to man who disproved voter fraud claims

Mike Lindell, a prominent ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump, has been ordered to pay $5 million to a man who debunked Lindell's false claims of election fraud, the plaintiff's law firm said on Thursday. An arbitration panel ordered Lindell, the founder of pillow manufacturer My Pillow and a well-known election conspiracy theorist, to pay cyber expert Robert Zeidman after he won a contest Lindell hosted in Nevada in July 2021.

Judge rules Trump free to skip rape accuser's trial, jurors won't hear why

Donald Trump is free to skip a New York trial over accusations he raped a writer nearly 30 years ago, but jurors will for now not be told his absence was meant to avoid snarled traffic and heavy security, a federal judge ruled on Thursday. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan also said it was premature to grant Trump's request that jurors at E. Jean Carroll's April 25 civil trial be instructed that staying away "by design, avoids the logistical burdens that his presence, as the former president," would cause.

Biden considering launching re-election bid on Tuesday -sources

U.S. President Joe Biden may announce his re-election campaign by video as soon as Tuesday, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday, setting the stage for a possible rematch with his Republican predecessor Donald Trump. A Tuesday announcement by Biden, 80, would come four years to the day after his 2020 campaign launch. The source on Thursday cautioned that the exact timing could change.

Tornadoes rip through central Oklahoma, killing at least 3

Teams of emergency crews on Thursday picked through flattened homes left in the wake of a powerful tornado that killed at least three people in central Oklahoma a day earlier. Two of the fatalities were reported in McClain County, while the third occurred in a nearby county, Sheriff's Deputy Scott Gibbons said.

Tennessee is sued over ban on healthcare for transgender youth

Advocacy groups filed a lawsuit on Thursday seeking to strike down a new Tennessee law that bans doctors from providing gender-affirming medical treatment such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgery to transgender minors. The American Civil Liberties Union and LGBTQ group Lambda Legal in a lawsuit filed in Nashville, Tennessee federal court say the law, which takes effect July 1, unlawfully discriminates against transgender people based on their sex.

DeSantis to travel abroad as he gears up for expected presidential run

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is expected to run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is set to begin a trip abroad on Saturday taking him through Japan, South Korea, Israel and the United Kingdom. While the trip is officially billed as a trade mission, the tour is widely seen as an attempt to burnish his foreign policy credentials in the lead-up to an official announcement, expected in the late spring or early summer.

Factbox-2024 US presidential election: who is in, who is out and who is still thinking about it

Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden may announce his re-election campaign by video next week, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday, as most Republican hopefuls are still trying to decide whether to challenge former President Donald Trump. Here is a list of declared candidates and other potential 2024 hopefuls in both the Democratic and Republican parties.

