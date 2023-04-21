Left Menu

Biden to meet Philippine President at White House on May 1

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2023 06:29 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 06:29 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with his Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos on May 1 at the White House when the pair will discuss deepening economic cooperation and the Indo-Pacific, according to a statement released on Thursday.

"During the visit, President Biden will reaffirm the United States' ironclad commitment to the defense of the Philippines, and the leaders will discuss efforts to strengthen the longstanding U.S.-Philippines alliance," the White House statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

