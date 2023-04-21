Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2023 07:23 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 07:23 IST
China's foreign minister: Both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to China

China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Friday that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to China, and it is right and proper for China to uphold its sovereignty. Qin made the remarks at the Lanting Forum in Shanghai, where he discussed a wide range of topics from debt, the global economy, and Taiwan.

"Recently there has been absurd rhetoric accusing China of upending the status quo, disrupting peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," Qin said. "The logic is absurd and the conclusion dangerous."

