Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief submits resignation to Nadda

The party suffered defeat in the bypolls to the Mandi Lok Sabha seat and in Arki, Fatehpur and Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituencies in November 2021.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-04-2023 08:45 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 08:45 IST
Himachal Pradesh BJP chief submits resignation to Nadda
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Shimla Municipal Corporation polls, Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap has handed over his resignation to the party's national president BJP Nadda, sources said on Friday.

According to BJP office bearers, Kashyap cited ''personal reasons'' for resigning from his post.

Kashyap, who was appointed as the chief of the BJP's Himachal Pradesh unit on July 22, 2020, following the resignation of Rajeev Bindal, had a lacklustre tenure. The party suffered defeat in the bypolls to the Mandi Lok Sabha seat and in Arki, Fatehpur and Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituencies in November 2021. It also lost the Assembly polls held in December 2022.

A two-time MLA from Pachhad, Kashyap was also elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019. The BJP is likely to reorganise its organisational structure in the state soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
3
Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature ...

 Global
4
20+ Highbrow professionals from premier industries shared wisdom at the second edition of HR Roundtable organized by Manav Rachna

20+ Highbrow professionals from premier industries shared wisdom at the seco...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023