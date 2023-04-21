Left Menu

82 candidates file nominations in Dakshina Kannada district for Karnataka polls

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-04-2023 11:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 11:19 IST
82 candidates file nominations in Dakshina Kannada district for Karnataka polls
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 35 candidates filed their nominations for the eight Assembly constituencies in Dakshina Kannada district on the last day of the nomination process in poll-bound Karnataka, officials said.

In all, 82 candidates have filed nominations for the eight constituencies in the coastal district from April 13 to April 20. The scrutiny of nominations will be held on Friday and candidates can withdraw their nominations till Monday.

Voting will take place on May 10 and results would be declared on May 13.

Former Congress ministers B Ramanath Rai (Bantwal) and U T Khader (Mangauru), BJP's nominee from Puttur Asha Thimmappa Gowda and B A Mohiuddin Bava (Mangaluru North), who quit the Congress and joined Janata Dal (S) were among the candidates who filed their nominations on the last day on Thursday.

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) candidate from Puttur, Ismail Shafi (Shafi Bellare), an accused in the murder of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru, also filed his nomination on the last day through his proposer and agent Abdul Rahman.

Shafi, currently in jail, is one of the 20 accused listed in the chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a Bengaluru special court in January.

Others who filed their papers on the last day included Congress nominees J R Lobo (Mangaluru South), Inayat Ali (Mangaluru North) and BJP’s Satish Kumpala (Mangaluru).

In Udupi district, BJP candidate Yashpal Suvarna filed his nomination from Udupi constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
3
Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature ...

 Global
4
20+ Highbrow professionals from premier industries shared wisdom at the second edition of HR Roundtable organized by Manav Rachna

20+ Highbrow professionals from premier industries shared wisdom at the seco...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023