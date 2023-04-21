Left Menu

UP CM extends best wishes to bureaucrats on Civil Services Day

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-04-2023 11:45 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 11:44 IST
UP CM extends best wishes to bureaucrats on Civil Services Day
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday extended his best wishes to the administrative officers on the occasion of Civil Services Day and expressed hope that they will keep moving continuously on the path of public service with full dedication.

''Hearty greetings to all conscientious and committed civil servants on 'Civil Services Diwas' (Public Service Day)!'' Adityanath tweeted on Friday.

''All of you have an important role in achieving the resolve to build a self-reliant new Uttar Pradesh. It is my wish that all of you continue to move forward on the path of public service with complete dedication,'' he added.

The first Civil Services Day function was held in Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on April 21, 2006.

This year's civil services day is celebrated on the theme ''Viksit Bharat' - Empowering citizens and reaching the last mile.'' As part of Civil Services Day, Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration are presented to districts/implementing units for implementation of priority programmes and innovation categories.

The day commemorates the address of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first home minister of Independent India, to Administrative Services Officers on probation in 1947 at Metcalf House, Delhi. He had referred to civil servants as the ''steel frame of India''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
3
Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature ...

 Global
4
20+ Highbrow professionals from premier industries shared wisdom at the second edition of HR Roundtable organized by Manav Rachna

20+ Highbrow professionals from premier industries shared wisdom at the seco...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023