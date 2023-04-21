UP CM extends best wishes to bureaucrats on Civil Services Day

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday extended his best wishes to the administrative officers on the occasion of Civil Services Day and expressed hope that they will keep moving continuously on the path of public service with full dedication.

''Hearty greetings to all conscientious and committed civil servants on 'Civil Services Diwas' (Public Service Day)!'' Adityanath tweeted on Friday.

''All of you have an important role in achieving the resolve to build a self-reliant new Uttar Pradesh. It is my wish that all of you continue to move forward on the path of public service with complete dedication,'' he added.

The first Civil Services Day function was held in Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on April 21, 2006.

This year's civil services day is celebrated on the theme ''Viksit Bharat' - Empowering citizens and reaching the last mile.'' As part of Civil Services Day, Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration are presented to districts/implementing units for implementation of priority programmes and innovation categories.

The day commemorates the address of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first home minister of Independent India, to Administrative Services Officers on probation in 1947 at Metcalf House, Delhi. He had referred to civil servants as the ''steel frame of India''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)