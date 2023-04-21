Indonesia's ruling party backs provincial governor Ganjar for 2024 presidency
Indonesia's ruling party has endorsed a provincial governor, Ganjar Pranowo, as its candidate for the 2024 presidential election, its chief said on Friday.
The world's third-largest democracy is set to hold its presidential election on Feb. 14, 2024.
