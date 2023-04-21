Allies summit to discuss air defence, more ammo for Ukraine: Austin

The U.S. and allies will discuss providing more air defence and ammunition for Ukraine at a meeting of defence ministers at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday, U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters.

Speaking at the start of the meeting, Austin said the allies were committed to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes and rejected what he described as Russian President Vladimir Putin's efforts to carve out spheres of influence at gunpoint.

