BJP endorses corruption: Cong after video of Eshwarappa talking to PM over phone emerges

The Congress Friday accused the BJP of endorsing corruption after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to ex-Karnataka minister K S Eshwarappa who was denied a party ticket in the upcoming state assembly polls.

The Opposition party said that Prime Minister Modi congratulating Eshwarappa for not rebelling despite not being given a poll ticket ''is unacceptable''.

Eshwarappa stepped down as Karnataka's Rural Development and Panchayati Raj minister in April 2022. This was the fallout of a contractor, Santosh Patil, ending his own life after accusing Eshwarappa of collecting a 40 per cent commission on public works in Belagavi.

A probe later gave Eshwarappa a clean chit.

The former minister had recently conveyed to the BJP's central leadership his wish to retire from electoral politics but is said to have sought the ticket for his son K E Kantesh. The party, however, gave the ticket to Channabasappa overlooking the senior leader's request.

The Congress on Friday said on Twitter, ''This man is accused of demanding a 40 per cent commission and was forced to resign over corruption charges after BJP worker Santosh Patil committed suicide.'' ''By praising such corrupt leaders, the BJP is sending a clear message that it endorses corruption and illegal activities,'' it added.

The attack came after Eshwarappa shared a video of him talking to Modi in a phone call. In the video, the prime minister is heard saying, ''You have demonstrated your commitment to the party. I am very happy with you. So, I decided to talk to you.'' Modi is also heard saying that he will meet Eshwarappa whenever he visits poll-bound Karnataka. In reply, Eshwarappa told the PM that the BJP will win the May 10 assembly polls.

This proves the remarks of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik that ''the prime minister has no problem with corruption'', Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said in Bengaluru He said that while the prime minister spoke to Eshwarappa, he has not even bothered to speak to Santosh Patil or his family members.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera referred to Satyapal Malik's remarks and said that it was just for the sake of votes that the prime minister was seeking the support of a leader who was removed as a minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)